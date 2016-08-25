$9.6 million to help businesses train employees

The Province of British Columbia now has $9.6 million in Canada-BC Job Grant funding available to help employers provide skills training to current or new employees.

Employers and organizations acting on behalf of employers can apply now for skills training funding with start dates between Oct. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016.

Allocation of the total $9.6-million investment is as follows: $5.6 million in funding is available to eligible employers and organizations under the Priority Sectors stream, which includes: Small Business, Technology and Green Economy, Construction, Manufacturing, Mining and Energy, Agrifoods, Tourism, Transportation, Forestry, Natural Gas, Aboriginal Peoples and First Nations, In-Demand Organizations (i.e., non-profit health and social services). $1 million is available to eligible employers and organizations to train individuals within the Under-represented Groups stream, which includes: New Canadians, Aboriginal Peoples, Persons with Disabilities, Youth (aged 15-24 years), Women (in Trades and Natural Resource Sectors). $2 million is available for eligible employers wishing to train and hire

unemployed British Columbians under the Unemployed stream: Up to $15,000 for eligible training, per participant, No employer contribution required. $1 million is available under the Refugee Fund: To support eligible organizations acting on behalf of employers to prepare refugees for employment in their particular sector, match refugees to employers and jobs, and deliver job-specific skills training in partnership with employers.

Information on eligibility criteria and the application process is available on WorkBC’s website at: https://www.workbc.ca/canadabcjobgrant

Eligible costs include tuition and training fees, mandatory student fees,

textbooks, software and other required training materials, and examination

fees.

Meanwhile, almost 200 small businesses throughout the province have taken

advantage of new resources at Small Business BC that make it easier to apply

for Canada-B.C. Job Grant funding since the launch of a partnership between

the provincial government and Small Business BC on June 7. Offering

personalized advisers to help navigate the Canada-B.C. Job Grant application

system through Small Business BC is another way the Province is supporting

small businesses by making it easier for the sector to access government

programs.

More than 400 employees in small businesses from the Kootenays to the

northeast, spanning the tech sector to manufacturing industries, may receive

training to help them learn new skills that contribute to the growth of

businesses that drive the provincial economy. Small businesses and sole

proprietors can benefit from skills training in areas such as leadership

development, website design, digital marketing, social media, change

management, first aid, workplace safety and human resources.

Quotes:

Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister

Responsible for Labour -

“Our province is expected to lead the country in economic growth over the

next two years. This funding will go a long way to help businesses provide

their current or future employees with the skills training they need to

ensure we have the workforce to keep our economy strong, diverse and

thriving.”

Coralee Oakes, Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction -

“The next intake for the Canada-B.C. Job Grant funding ensures there are

ongoing supports for small businesses and their employees to access skills

training that helps grow and diversify our economy. We are continuing to

build on our successful partnership with Small Business BC and cutting red

tape for entrepreneurs so they can focus on doing what they do best; growing

their businesses and creating jobs.”

Quick Facts:

* To date, more than 15,000 employees have received training through the

Canada-B.C. Job Grant, and more than 3,000 employers have received funding

to train new or current employees.

* Government has invested a total of $26 million in skills training through

the Canada-BC Job Grant, with employers contributing another $13 million.

* By 2025, B.C. will have nearly one million job openings due to retirements

and economic growth.

* Almost 80% of these job openings will require post-secondary education or

trades training.

* The B.C. government invests more than $7.8 billion each year in education

and training.

* Small Business BC is British Columbia’s premier resource centre for

entrepreneurs. Its core activities are also supported by funds from Western

Economic Diversification Canada and the Ministry of Small Business and Red

Tape Reduction.

Learn More:

Canada Job Fund:

http://www.esdc.gc.ca/eng/jobs/training_agreements/cjf/index.shtml

Canada Job Grant:

http://www.esdc.gc.ca/eng/jobs/training_agreements/cjg/index.shtml

Canada-B.C. Job Grant: https://www.workbc.ca/canadabcjobgrant

British Columbia’s Skills for Jobs Blueprint:

https://www.workbc.ca/Training-Education/B-C-s-Skills-for-Jobs-Blueprint.aspx

B.C. Labour Market Outlook 2025:

https://www.workbc.ca/Labour-Market-Information/B-C-s-Economy/Reports.aspx

Small Business BC: http://smallbusinessbc.ca/

