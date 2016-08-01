Please accept this as an invitation to attend the Wasa Lions 40th Anniversary celebration and the unveiling of the ‘Friends of the Garden’ project taking place on Sunday, August 21st.

There will be a zone walk for the members and public to attend. This will be a walk along the Lions Trail around Wasa Lake. It is a fundraiser for the Canadian Guide Dogs. It will begin at 11 a.m.

The trail is 7.5 km around the lake, so this can take an hour to 2 hours depending on how quickly one walks.

At 2 p.m. the official unveiling of ‘Friends of the Gardena’ will take place at the Memorial Garden beside the Wasa Hall. This should only take half an hour.

Then there will be free time for everyone to tour all the facilities the Wasa Lions have built up over their 40 years in the area. These include an outdoor skating rink, tennis court, basketball court, area grounds, ball diamond, beer garden, kitchen and the Community Hall.

At 3:30 there will be a free BBQ for anyone who would like to partake. The only stipulation is to please RSVP to mjbowen@shaw.ca or phone 250-422-3210. This is to ensure that there is food for everyone attending the BBQ.