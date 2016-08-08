Generations gather to celebrate local Ryckman Roots

On Saturday, June 18, 2016, at the West Creston Community Hall, over 80 related people gathered together sharing a potluck dinner to celebrate their “Ryckman Roots”. Unfortunately, not all relatives were able to attend. On tables, walls, plywood etc. there were incredible displays and photos of their ancestors; dating back to Jan Ryckman, 1590 in Holland, 1640 arrival of Jan Janse Ryckman in the New Netherlands, North America, and the American Revolution Loyalist Ryckmans moving to Canada. Beginning 1590 to date marks the 14th generation of Ryckmans, the latter currently living in Creston.

In 1900 William Syrian Ryckman along with his wife Sarah and eight of their ten children moved to Cranbrook from Waterdown, Ontario. Sadly, one unnamed Baby Ryckman died at birth, 1882, and Harriet Gertrude (Hattie) died at the age of 3 in 1888. For five years William was Foreman of the Bridge and Building Dept. of the CPR. During this time he built their family home at 116 12th Ave S. Cranbrook, which is still inhabited today!

In 1904 he moved his wife and their children, Ethel, Ernest, Mary, Annie, Olive, Fred, Ella and John to Creston where they settled on a 40 acre Ranch. Ethel married Daniel Alexander Burton of Cranbrook; Ernest married Beatrice Johnstone of Creston; Olive married Art Burge in Creston; Fred married Doris Kershaw of Ft. Steele.; Mary married Ray Crisler, a railroad brakeman; Annie married Ludwig Paulsen of Scotland; Ella married Ern Bidder of Bristol England, who had moved to Kimberley. The Burton, Paulsen, Bidder and Kershaw families of Cranbrook are entwined in the Ryckman roots!

John Alexander Ryckman was the youngest son of William and Sarah, and after serving as a sniper in WW1, he married Betsy (Bessie) McIntosh of Glasgow, Scotland in Scotland, in 1918. The young couple arrived in Creston in June 1919, living with John’s mother Sarah on the Ranch until it was sold. They then moved to the Palmer house on 10th Ave. North until Sarah passed away in 1928. William had passed away in 1911, in Mexia, Texas while visiting his brother.

The young family of John and Bessie, consisting of five children, Jean, Olive, John (Jack), Sarah and Fred, then moved to the West Creston Ferry house. Here John was employed as ferry man for the next 23 years, from 1930 to 1953. Upon his retirement, he and wife Bessie, along with son Fred, then moved back to Creston into a small house on Regina St. All five of their children married and had families of their own. Jack and Fred settled in Creston while Jean, Olive and Sarah in the Kimberley area. In turn, most of their children settled in the same areas; Linda and Steve Clive, Randy and Heather Smith and Bob and Marie James in Kimberley; David Colvin in Cranbrook; two of Jack’s children, Cathy and Gloria in Cranbrook; four in Creston, Doug, John, Cindy and Art; one in Peachland, Valerie; both of Fred’s sons, Bill and Jim, also live in Creston. Sarah’s daughter Shelly settled in Fruitvale. Of the five, and their spouses, only the wife of Jack Ryckman, Phyllis June Cameron Ryckman is alive and still living in Creston.

John’s sister Ella married Ern Bidder. They settled in Chapman Camp and had a daughter Ellen and a son Eugene. Eugene became well known for his works of art. John’s brother Fred, seven years older than himself, married Doris Kershaw from Ft. Steele. She was the first woman to climb Fisher Peak, an adventure that she took with Art Nichol. Fred worked along side Sam Steele as well as R.L.T. Galbraith and later became the Indian Agent in the East Kootenays. There were five Reserves under his jurisdiction. He was held in high regard by the Ktunaxa (Kootenai People) and could speak their native tongue fluently. While on duty in Eureka, Montana, at the young age of 46, Fred Ryckman was struck and killed at a railway crossing. Doris and their children moved to North Vancouver to be closer to her relatives.

At the Ryckman family gathering, Phyllis was honored for her 89th birthday, June 26th. She was presented a beautifully decorated cake that Cindy Pukas, her youngest daughter had made. It was enjoyed by all. The “surprise” 50th Anniversary of Dennis and Cathy Pretty was acknowledged with a display of her wedding gown, pictures, balloons and a special dance for the couple, played and sung by Brian Ferguson who provided the music for the gathering. Cathy is the eldest daughter of Jack and Phyllis Ryckman.

On display, also, was a painting by Valerie Ryckman Muir, of the old 1926 West Creston School House, which all five of John and Bessie’s children and Phyllis Ryckman attended at some time during their school year. Open “mike” was encouraged and several shared of their fond memories at the Ferry House, experiencing no running water, no electricity and of course the outhouse. Much of the grand children’s clothing was made by Gramma, (Bessie). Skirts and blouses which had been preserved were brought for display, along with washboards, kerosene lamps and sad irons which were the “norm” for that generation.

Very much appreciated photos of the event were taken by Betty Martin from Creston. Since the time went by far too quickly, Jim and Doug Ryckman (cousins) are already planning the next “Gathering of the Ryckmans 2019” with many more heirlooms added along with fresh ideas to enhance our time together.

We are blessed to be a part of such a rich heritage and expanding family of William and Sarah Ryckman.

Submitted by Cathy Pretty