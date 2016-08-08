Kootenay Game Changer second call for nominations

When a community moves forward, there are individuals and community groups driving the change. They’re the people who have the vision, the drive, and the determination to make a difference. They’re the people who maximize their resources, creativity, and innovation; so that we can be a great community. These people are called Game Changers. Anyone can be a game changer -in all sectors of community. This fall there will be an opportunity to acknowledge these people, their challenges, and their successes in our community.

This fall, B104 Total Country and the Kootenay’s Best Rock The Drive, have teamed up with E- Know.ca, Black Press, and SNAPd East Kootenay to honour the leaders of change in the Kootenays through the Kootenay Game Changer Awards.

Community residents can nominate individuals, groups, or project; which they believe are creative and innovative in multiple sectors of the community. Come of these categories include Family, Sports & Recreation, Technology, Government, and Finance & Economics.

“The committee is currently making a second call for nominations. The first round has brought in over 40 nominations throughout the East Kootenay” says Game Changers committee member and owner of E-Know.ca, Carrie Schafer. “We are currently looking for more nominations in all areas to make sure we have all the great people and projects nominated.”

Nomination forms can be found on E-Know.ca until August 18, 2016. Nominees will be screened over the summer. Four finalists from each category will be treated to a first class thank you at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino on October 15th, as they are honoured at a Nominees Gala – proudly sponsored by Columbia Power. Tickets for the Kootenay Game Changer Awards Nominee’s Gala will be available on SNAPd Tix this fall.

Nominations can be made at http://www.e-know.ca/game-changer-nominations/

Nomination categories include:

•YOUTH GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Mister Tire

Awarded to a youth, youth group, or youth project that has increased awareness and taken action to improve the daily lives of youth in their community and the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity and innovation in their approach to supporting youth in their community.

•EDUCATION K-12 GAME CHANGER Sponsored by College of the Rockies

Awarded to an individual, group, or project in the East Kootenay who have demonstrated a dedication to improving the lives of K-12 students OR an individual in the K-12 school system who has exemplified excellence in the system. The recipient will have demonstrated that their efforts have moved their community forward, using innovation and creativity.

•EDUCATION POST-SECONDARY GAME CHANGER

Awarded to an individual, group, or project in the East Kootenay who have demonstrated a dedication to improving the lives of post-secondary students OR an individual in the post-secondary school system who has exemplified excellence in the system. The recipient will have demonstrated that their efforts have moved their community forward, using innovation and creativity.

•HEALTH & WELLNESS GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Re/Max Blue Sky Realty

Awarded to an individual, group, organization, or project that has increased awareness and taken action to increase the health and wellness of their community in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated an understanding of the importance of individual health in moving a healthy community forward. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity in their efforts to reach broad spectrum of community members.

•FINANCE AND ECONOMICS GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Brothers Insurance

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has taken action to increase the financial and/or economic health of their community in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated continued efforts to move their community forward, through a creative initiative that addresses financial and/or economic growth of their community.

•GOVERNMENT GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Paulson Fire & Flood

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved a community forward in the East Kootenay through local government. The recipient will have demonstrated dedication to improving the socio- economic climate of their local government and community through an innovative initiative. The recipient may be a government employee or department, or an external initiative that has directly supported local government. Recipient may not be an elected government official.

•PROTECTIVE SERVICES GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Rella, Paolini, & Rogers

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved a community forward through their dedication to safety of community members in their community in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated dedication and innovation in their role as an advocate for safety in their community.

•FAMILY GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Ostash Exteriors

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has increased awareness and taken action to improve the daily lives of families in their community in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated considerable positive impact to the lives of families in their community through a creative and innovative initiative.

•ARTS & CULTURE GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Ktunaxa Nation Council

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved the community forward through increased awareness of the importance of arts and culture in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have taken action to directly or indirectly provide arts and culture exhibition, performances, or workshops to the community; in a unique and innovative manner.

•FIRST NATIONS GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Teck Coal Ltd.

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved a community forward through their dedication to First Nations in their community in the East Kootenay. The nominee will have demonstrated knowledge of the importance of a holistic approach to moving First Nations communities forward.

•OUTDOORS & ENVIRONMENT GAME CHANGER Sponsored by VAST Resources

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved their community forward through responsible use of their local environment. The recipient of this award will have demonstrated an innovative and balanced approach to use of the outdoors and environment in their community in the East Kootenay. The recipient will demonstrate an understanding of the importance of the utilization of the outdoors and environment in the lifestyle of community members in the East Kootenay.

•SPORTS & RECREATION GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Cranbrook Dodge

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved their community forward in sports and recreation. The recipient of this award will be known in the sports community as a dedicated leader, who has used innovation and creativity to encourage increased sports and recreation in their community in the East Kootenay.

•TECHNOLOGY GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Genex Marketing

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has used technology to move their community forward in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated knowledge of the fast moving world of technology and will have demonstrated the successful incorporation, or development, of technology in their community. The recipient of this award is not limited to the application communication technology, but includes any sector in which technology is applied.

•TOURISM GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Fly Fusion Magazine

Awarded to an individual, group, or project that has moved the tourism sector forward in the East Kootenay. The recipient will have demonstrated a positive impact to tourism growth in their community and the Kootenay region. The recipient will have demonstrated creativity, innovation, and regional collaboration in their approach to tourism development.

•UNSUNG HERO GAME CHANGER Sponsored by Jim Pattison

The Unsung Hero Award will be presented to an individual in the East Kootenay who has overcome significant challenges and has used their experience to better the life of another individual or group of people within their community.