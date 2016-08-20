The best of the best are ready to impress the judges

Last year’s Cranbrook & District Kennel Club’s Championship Dog Shows brought not only some of the best pooches in the country, but some very proud and knowledgeable owners.

The Cranbrook & District Kennel Club is having its 43rd annual Championship Dog Shows on August 26, 27 & 28 at Moir Park in Cranbrook. There are over 200 dogs entered in these events from all over Canada and the USA. This represent 97 different recognized breeds competing for the ultimate title of Best in Show each day. This is one of the best entries we have had in the last five years.

Judges for the Dog Show are coming from Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, BC.

Conformation events will only be held at these shows. Other classes being held on Saturday and Sunday are Baby Puppy Classes and Veteran Classes. The shows will be starting at 8:00 AM on Friday, 10:00 AM on Saturday and at 8:30 AM on Sunday, Best in Show all three days will be approximately mid afternoon. There will be a Puppy Sweepstakes competition Saturday morning at 8:00 AM and a Junior Handling competition on Saturday at noon. Saturday after Best in Show spectators attending the show will be treated to an Agility demonstration put on by members of the CDKC.

Spectators attending the shows and trials are reminded to leave their pets at home as they cannot bring dogs onto the grounds during the events taking place during the day. Only dogs pre-entered in the shows are allowed on the grounds.

Other activities being offered are a Canadian Kennel Club, Canine Good Neighbor (CGN) Test. This test is being held on Thursday afternoon, August 25 starting at 4:00 PM. The test is for all dogs (purebred and crossbred) and each dog is tested on 12 simple exercises to demonstrate confidence and control of you and your dog. If the dog passes the test there will be a certificate offered to the owner by the CKC. Also on Thursday afternoon the CDKC will be offering a conformation handling practice session presents by a professional handler from Alberta. This handling class will be starting at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 25. Pre registration for both the CGN Test and Handling Seminar is recommended but not required. Contact for the CGN Registration is Julie Ackerman, Test Chair, at 250-489-1695. Contact Chris Burke, Education Chair, at 250-426-4981 for the Handling Session.

For information on the Conformation Show contact Club President & Dog Show Chair, Richard (Dick) Lopaschuk, 250 427-9625, For information on any of these events and the Cranbrook & District Kennel Club you can go on line to the Clubs website at www.cdkc.ca

So remember, everyone is welcome to come to the dog show and the different events taking place on August 25-28 at Cranbrook’s beautiful Moir Park, there is no fee for attending. There will be a Club information table for people who own dogs that are interested in joining the Cranbrook & District Kennel Club or knowing more about the different sports and activities that the Club offers the residents of Cranbrook and surrounding area.

The CKC Director for the Interior of BC & Yukon, Richard Lopaschuk, will also be available for information on the Canadian Kennel Club and what this National organization has to offer the dog fancy. The CKC booth has many brochures and pamphlets on all the many different disciplines offered for competition by the CKC.