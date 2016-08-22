Do you know anyone in this photo?

Another picture from the past for the history sleuths out there.

Is this the Greek wedding of Helen CATSIRELIS and Thomas AFAGANIS in February of 1938?

Are there any descendants of this couple who can confirm their identity? The envelope simply lists “Catsirelis”.

Knowing the names of this couple would greatly add to the historic value of this photo in our Archive collection. If you are able to provide us with any information we’d love to hear from you via an email to mail@trainsdeluxe.com or by phoning the Office of the Cranbrook History Centre at 250-489-3918. Copies of this print, and other photographs, are available for purchase through the Office at Cranbrook History Centre.