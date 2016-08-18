  • Connect with Us

Community

We have a winner!

Congratulations Melissa Willman! - Photo Amy Soucy
Congratulations Melissa Willman!
— image credit: Photo Amy Soucy
  • posted Aug 18, 2016 at 8:00 AM

The Kootenay Advertiser’s Christie Pihowich (left) congratulated Melissa  Willman on winning our Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Selfie Contest!. Melissa is taking home a package worth over $600 just for sending in her picture.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event