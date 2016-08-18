- Home
Community
We have a winner!
Congratulations Melissa Willman!
The Kootenay Advertiser’s Christie Pihowich (left) congratulated Melissa Willman on winning our Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Selfie Contest!. Melissa is taking home a package worth over $600 just for sending in her picture.
