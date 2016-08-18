Denham Ford presents Our Hometown for Hunger

~Local restaurants, vendors and food trucks gather to raise funds for the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation’s Salvation Army Soup Kitchen Fund~

Food trucks, local restaurants, and vendors will come together at Denham Ford Cranbrook on Monday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve up a variety of treats and eats, all in the name of charity.

The event, Our Hometown for Hunger, will benefit the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen Endowment Fund, held by the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation.

“Our Hometown for Hunger is a fun way for people to come together, grab lunch or dinner, and donate their change to a local cause that addresses hunger for men, women and children in Cranbrook,” said Steve Zsillei, Marketing Manager, Denham Ford Cranbrook. “Denham Ford is committed to the health and prosperity of our community and is proud to support a variety of non-profit causes and organizations in Cranbrook. Corporate philanthropy is something Denham Ford believes in and incorporates into its business operations.”

Funds will be raised through general public donations made on location. Participating food vendors will also donate a percentage of food sales or make a lump sum donation, which will be matched by Denham Ford up to $1,000.

Participating food trucks, restaurants and vendors are:

• Chopstick Truck

• Wicked Weenies

• Arby’s

• Dairy Queen

• Canadian 2 for 1

• Frybread for Fun$