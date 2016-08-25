Trees to be removed along Rotary Trail near Kinsmen Park

Eight cottonwood trees are set to be removed along Rotary Trail through

Kinsmen Park starting next Monday (August 29). Tree removal and clean-up work is expected to last at least a couple of days.

“The trees we are removing all have a variety of safety concerns ranging from rotten bases and roots to dead top and decay cavities in the upper canopy,” says Mathew Pocock, Arborist and Parks Foreman for the City of Cranbrook. “The trees are all close to 30 metres tall and the nearby residence across Joseph Creek is only 22 meters away. The risks to this home and to this portion of the Rotary trail are the main reasons behind removing these trees.”

As a result of the work a small area of Rotary Trail between the St. Mary’s School property and Kinsmen Park will be closed to any public use for safety reasons. Anyone using the trail must follow and obey any barricades, signage or City staff directions while this work is being completed.

It is expected that enough natural undergrowth will remain to allow for new cottonwood trees to grow in place of those being removed. Parks staff will access the site once the removal work is complete. If not enough young cottonwoods are left for natural regeneration, staff will consider replacing the trees.