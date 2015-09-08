There is still time for entries for the Kootenay Fall Fair

Tuesday, September 6th, at 5 p.m. is the date and time that the Kootenay Fall Fair entry forms must be submitted if you want your special items judged. Judging means you get recognition for the dedicated work you did on your quilt, lego construction or the cut flowers you grew from seed. You can drop your entry forms off at Top Crop, Cranbrook and Top Crop Too, Kimberley as well as Cranbrook Photo. You may submit forms via email at kootenaycountryfair1@gmail.com.

You may have seen the display at the Cranbrook Public Library over this past month where you can see some of the categories that you can enter. If it is your first time entering the Fair please find a brochure and phone the convenor of the section you are entering to answer any questions you may have.

Cranbrook and surrounding area, please consider this your official invitation to join the KCF committee, volunteers and entrants on Sunday, September 11 starting at 9 a.m. to see what exceptional talent we have in the Kootenay region in categories such as Garden Produce, Adult and Junior Home Baking, Adult and Junior Needlework, Crafts and Quilting, Adult and Junior Arts, Adult and Junior Photography. You could be viewing the next Picasso, Frank Lloyd Wright or Ansel Adams or the next big contestant on the next big cooking show.

On the day of the Fair the displays will be in place until 4 p.m. when fair entrants may pick up their objects. At the end of the day, 4:30 p.m. to be exact, there is an auction of items that entrants to the fair may have donated. The auction helps raise funds for the Fair Committee so they can continue to host the Fall Fair and support local students through scholarships. Make your day complete by bidding on that scrumptious looking pie or loaf of bread. Boost Your Fall Fair.