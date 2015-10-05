Third annual harvest celebration at the Open Gate Garden

Zucchini races are just one of the things happening this weekend at the Open Gate Garden in Kimberley.

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook will be hosting the 3rd annual Harvest Party at the Open Gate Garden on Rotary Drive on Saturday September 17th starting at 2pm.

Continuing in the tradition, there will be many activities in which to partake at the celebration. Anyone can try their hands at apple juice pressing utilizing fruit picked earlier in the day from locally shared apple trees. And those interested in helping pick apples are encouraged to show up at the garden at 10am the same day.

Zucchini races are back again challenging those with a competitive edge to bring a zucchini from their own garden and put some wheels on it for racing. Zucchini donations are encouraged on the day of the celebration to accommodate those who haven’t been able to grow their own this year. This free and fun for the whole family event will also include fun activities, food sharing as people are invited to bring a potluck food item to share with the community, and live local music!

Dirk de Geus, the Food Sustainability Coordinator from Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook notes “this is a great community event. It also allows those unfamiliar with the garden to have a look around to see what is still growing, ask questions and bring ideas. We are always looking for ideas and suggestions to better improve the space.”

For more information regarding this event or other activities please visit www.wildsight.ca/kimcran, call 250-427-9325x221 or email dirk@wildsight.ca.

About Wildsight (Kimberley/Cranbrook):

Wildsight works locally, regionally and globally to protect biodiversity and encourage sustainable communities in Canada’s Columbia and Rocky Mountain regions.