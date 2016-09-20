On September 21, this is going to be a great event.

The first annual Optimism in the East Kootenay event, hosted by Tom Skypitka, will raise funds to support the MRI: An Image of Health Campaign to bring a new permanent MRI to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. The event will be in the format of the famous Ted Talks, featuring four prominent speakers from our region: Eric Termuende, Stan Chung, Joe Pierre and Rick Jensen.

Eric Termuende , inspiration speaker, will speak to issues for families.

Stan Chung, college of the Rockies VP, Education & Applied Research, will speak about the role of the College in competiveness and economic development.

Joe Pierre, will talk about the power of youth in our society.

Rick Jensen, Board Chair Columbia Basin Trust, will speak to the work of the CBT and the current business landscape.

Tristen Chernove, Paralympian, willing a full suite of metals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics has been invited to speak and will attend if he can arrive back in Canada prior to the event.

Tom Shypitka, event host. “I am excited to be able to bring together these amazing speakers for a night of inspirational talks about our great region. Eric Termuende and I formulated the idea of a night of education and inspiration about how fortunate we are to live in the East Kootenay, bringing us all together for a night of community building that we can pass along to our families and friends.”

“We are thrilled to be the recipients of the funds raised at the first annual Optimism in the East Kootenay event. We look forward to an inspirational night that will benefit our MRI: An Image of Health Campaign to bring a permanent MRI to our region. Healthcare is a large part of why people choose to live in a specific area and the new MRI will only add to the many reasons we all chose to live in the best part of BC, the East Kootenay” Cassandra Schwarz, Executive Director of EKFH.

The event happens on September 21, 2016, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Key City Theatre. Ticket price is $25, students pay $15.