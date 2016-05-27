Cranbrook Community Theatre prepares for the season

SUBMITTED

It’s all about the drama for Cranbrook Community Theatre’s (CCT) 2016/17 season. The trio of shows examine relationships, secrets, and our ability to adapt to whatever life throws in our way. New this season is a 7:30 start time for CCT’s shows.

The season opens in October with Canadian playwright Damien Atkins’ play “Lucy” directed Trevor Lundy. Lucy, a thirteen-year-old autistic girl, is reunited with her mother, Vivian, a world-renowned and respected anthropologist. Neither mother nor daughter is ready for the reunion.

Conor McPherson weaves tales of local lore and ghost stories in the “The Weir” directed by Terry Miller. Set in a rural Irish pub Jack, Jimmy, Brendan and Finbar entertain a lovely new resident who has a haunting tale of her own. The play hits the stage in January 2017.

Summer starts in April for CCT with Ernest Thompson’s “On Golden Pond” directed by Elizabeth Ross. Ethel and Norman Thayer return to their lakeside cabin for what might be their last summer. Their daughter Chelsea, her fiancé, and his teenage son join the couple.

“The stories being told this season are touching, real, and examples of what makes theatre so magical,” said Jennifer Inglis, CCT Production Manger. “In addition, the new 7:30 start time is something audiences have been asking for, we listened, and made the change.”

In addition to the main shows of the season, CCT has two special presentations planned. The first is the return of “Chautauqua” an afternoon full of edification and entertainment lead by Miss Melodie and her school for fine young ladies. Chautauqua runs for one day only, June 18th from 1-3pm. You don’t want to miss this afternoon of Sam Steele entertainment.

The second is a gala fundraiser to help you ring in 2017. CCT, in partnership with Off Book Productions, presents Monty Python’s “Spamalot”. Directed by Brenda Babinski as a staged reading. Join King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they sing & dance their way through a quest to find the Holy Grail.

General auditions for set for the end of the month. The first is on Sunday, May 29th at 1:00 with the second on Tuesday, May 31st at 7:00 both are at the Stage Door theatre.