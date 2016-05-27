- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
-
Entertainment
Cyclists and skateboarders reminded not to ride on sidewalks
SUBMITTED
Those who like to ride their bikes or skateboards are asked to please stay off the sidewalks around the City.
City staff fields a regular number of calls from the public every spring and summer complaining of some near misses between riders, boarders and pedestrians – especially in the downtown.
Under the City’s Streets & Traffic Bylaw “no person shall ride a cycle, which includes a skateboard, on any sidewalk”. Being caught by Bylaw Services riding a bicycle or skateboard on a sidewalk can result in a $25 fine.
If you have questions, please contact City of Cranbrook Bylaw Services at 250-489-0263.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.