Check out the Sam Steele Days Community Talent Showcase

Dawson Rutledge

MARTECH ELECTRICAL COMMUNITY TALENT SHOWCASE

Central Fairgrounds Rotary Park

SATURDAY JUNE 18TH, 2016

11:45am DAWSON RUTLEDGE

Dawson Rutledge is a young solo singer/songwriter and musician from Cranbrook. In 2015, he was awarded the top male musician scholarship by his high school and a District/Authority Scholarship by the Ministry of Education for his exceptional musical ability. Dawson’s very first performance of an original song, “Mysterious Woman”, was in June of 2015 at the Key City Theatre. Since that time, he has been busy performing, writing, and recording, and has released a self-produced album of original songs, with another album in the works. His debut album, titled “Today, Tonight, Tomorrow”, features eight folk/alternative compositions. Dawson’s songs often demonstrate themes of love, adventure, the inevitability of time, and important worldly issues. Dawson’s style of performing is very unique and extremely entertaining. He switches between his acoustic and electric guitars, and accompanies himself by playing a kick-drum and a tambourine with his feet. His style has been compared to that of artist Shakey Graves and his vocals compared to singer/songwriter David Gray. He has been playing guitar since the age of 10 and has been singing since the age of 8, but truly found his passion to be a singer/songwriter in his senior year of high school. He has a powerful and captivating stage presence which has developed from many years of musical training, lessons, and acting in musicals. Download/purchase his music on iTunes and Bandcamp.

12:30pm THE KIMBERLEY PIPE BAND & Kimberley/Cranbrook HIGHLAND DANCERS

For the past 90 years the Kimberley Pipe Band has been an integral part of most major parades and festivals held in the Kootenay region and beyond. Every 10 years, since their 50th anniversary they have hosted a major music and marching performance known as a Tattoo. The 2017 Kimberley Pipe Band’s 90th Anniversary Tattoo will feature a 2 hour show of music, pipes, drums and dancing; a street parade featuring over 200 drummers and pipers; a Saturday night Ceilah - an evening party of music and dancing.

The Liela Cooper & Hali Duncan Highland Dancers accompany the Kimberley Pipe Band and perform with them at JulyFest, Marysville Daze and Sam Steele Days parades. Highland Dance has been going strong in this area for 43 years! The dancers travel to various locations around BC, Alberta and the Northern U.S and Scotland to compete in their Highland games. The dancers also do numerous “Dance Outs” locally at senior’s homes, Church teas, Robbie Burns Night and their own year end show; the Spring Fling.

1:15pm READING WITH RONALD MCDONALD

Reading with Ronald McDonald®! Join us for an interactive story time. Stories geared towards ages 4-7 years old. All ages welcome! Brought to you by your local McDonald’s® Restaurant in Cranbrook.

1:30pm KOOTENAY DANCE ACADEMY

Kootenay Dance Academy is proud to participate in Sam Steele days to present highlight’s from the Broadway review “Barnum”, a show that traces the career of America’s greatest showman from 1835 to the year he joined James A. Bailey to form “The Greatest Show On Earth”.

“Barnum’s the name, P.T. Barnum. And I want to tell you that tonight you are going to see bar-none every sight, wonder and miracle that name stands for!”

Let us begin, as Barnum does...outside the tent where Barnum tells us he’s here to defend the “noble art of humbug” which he defines as the puffing up he gives the truth; the coat of varnish he put on the hard facts of life. Whether we agree with him or not, Barnum’s sure he’ll be able to sell us his bill of goods. Why? There is a Sucker Born Every Minute!

Come join the fun!

2:00pm SPLIT DREAM

An Indie / Shoegaze band with 2 full length albums of original music as well as an EP under their belt. Band Members are Julian Bueckert, Holden Perpelitz, Nolan Ackert, Angus Liedtke. The moniker of Cranbrook, BC native Julian Bueckert, has released his new album, GLOWING. Like bedroom pop for the movies, it plays as a soundtrack to 70mm film; a young couple perusing an outdoor market; vibrance tethered to pensive thought. “In this moment, something feels right,” Bueckert relays on the title track amidst whimsy, jangled guitar rhythms.

2:45pm STAGES SCHOOL of DANCE

The fully certified instructors of Stages School of Dance work passionately to develop their student’s full potential while at the same time ensuring that their dance education is a positive one, encouraging a love and appreciation of dance in the process. Founded 22 years ago and still operated by Sherry Green, they offer students qualified and caring instruction in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Musical Theater, Lyrical, Hip Hop, and Stretch & Strengthening. Dance training provides a better understanding of commitment, self-discipline, respect, co-operation, and collaboration through offering them the chance to learn, experience teamwork, and understand what hard work can accomplish. Our goal is to educate the minds, bodies of our students, teaching them the lifelong skills needed for a successful future.

3:30pm TORQUE BLADE DEMONSTRATION

Torqueblade – The Art of Adaptability, a Fusion of Fitness and Fantasy. Michael Holdsworth performs a demonstration of Torqueblade fitness drills to music and in costume using implements of his own design. Very dynamic!

3:45pm – TRIPP CENTRAL LINE DANCERS

Karen began dancing when she was just 14 years old by joining a youth square dance club in a small community. She met her husband Trevor on the dance floor and they have never stopped dancing. Cranbrook Line Dancing classes launched in 2009 and continue to meet regularly, offering lessons at the Ultra Beginner level to High Intermediate, in a variety of rhythms to various genres of music. Karen’s choreographed dances have reached high popularity levels worldwide, with a couple of them making the Top 10 Most Popular Dances worldwide!

SHOW ENDS AT 4:30PM

SALVADOR SUNDAY STAGE SHOW Central Fairgrounds Rotary Park SUNDAY JUNE 19TH, 2016

9:00am SILVERBACK

A three-piece Alt Folk & Roots band featuring Mike Mitchell, David Prinn and James Neve. More than a century of music, distinctive style and instrumentation with guitars, harps, cajon or box drum, and suitcase percussion for a truly unique experience, playing well known cover tunes and original roots music.

10:00am CRANBROOK ALLIANCE CHURCH WORSHIP BAND

Pastor Grant McDowell 250-489-4704 office@cranbrookalliancechurch.com Cranbrook Alliance Church invites you to church in Rotary Park. Bring your lawn chair, expect to be encouraged, enjoy God in the great sanctuary of the outdoors.

11:15am NOTE-ABLE FOLK

Note-able Folk samples the vast array of popular songs from the past eight decades, to come up with a repertoire of melodic tunes played in a folk-pop style. Choosing mainly songs from the folk, singer-songwriter, pop, jazz standard, 60s rock, and traditional genres, they cover familiar music, and encourage their audiences to participate by singing along.

Note-able Folk consists of Janine Grieve on vocals and percussion, James Buhler on vocals, guitar and harmonica, Dave Grieve on vocals, guitar, mandolin and whistles, and Allan Kimmel on bass. Note-able Folk played most recently at the grand opening of the Cranbrook and District Arts Council gallery, Home Grown in Kimberley and at BJ’s in Kimberley on Saturday May 28.

12:15pm RONALD MCDONALD’s CELEBRATION SHOW

Celebrate with Ronald McDonald®! Play games and answer riddles to help Ronald solve a Mystery. Brought to you by your local McDonald’s® Restaurant in Cranbrook.

12:30pm ASPIRE DANCE ACADEMY

The excitement of dance is something everyone should experience. Dance is more than just learning how to move your feet. Aspire Dance is owned and operated by Michelle Navratil, who is a certified teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) and Acrobatic Arts. She has been teaching all styles of dance for over 19 years. “At Aspire Dance, we not only build strong dancers but strong team skills, confidence and long lasting friendships!”

1:00pm DARK FIRE CLOUD & THE LIGHTNING BAND

Their unique ZYDECO REGGAE sound will get your body moving! Yes - even on a Sunday! Band members Shuggy Milligan, Drummer/ Vocals, Manager & founding member of Roots Roundup, Cloud (born Thedddeus Clarmar Prjean), Guitar/Harmonica, Lead Vocals and local Cranbrook resident Mehdi Merkraz, Bass/Vocals, come together from several locations to entertain at Sam Steele Days as part of their Spirit Music Revival Tour.

2:00pm MADISON OLDS

Cranbrook resident Linda Engels connected grand daughter, Madison, to the Sam Steele Days Talent Showcase. Madison is a young Canadian singer/songwriter whose preferred genre includes, blues, folk, pop indie and jazz. She finds herself often lost in the beautiful world that surrounds her along side its many creatures. She enjoys being able to share her music with many others in support of the causes she believes in. Madison is most excited about producing her first album this year.

3:00pm BUTTON RAFFLE DRAW – SAM STEELE SOCIETY & PACIFIC COASTAL AIRLINES representatives

Show ends at 3:30pm.