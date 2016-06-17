Community Theatre brings Chautauqua for Sam Steele Days

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) opens the Studio Stage Doors during Sam Steele Days for CHAUTAUQUA Saturday June 18th shortly after the parade. True to the festival’s heritage theme, this all acoustic show features 100% local talented performers of all ages dressed in character circa 1900-1910.

Drop by this family-oriented event anytime between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, 11 - 11th Ave. S. in the heart of Cranbrook to revel in ‘entertainment and edification’ overseen and hosted by none other than the lovely Miss Melodie and her fine young students.

For your comfort and pleasure indulge in a slice of home-made pie courtesy of Auntie Barb’s Bakery and a glass of sweet iced tea from Miss Nanny the cookery teacher (Nanny’s Tea Cupboard).

Here is a hint of what you will see at Chautauqua:

• Father/son ventriloquist act

• Mother/daughter silly musical routine

• Young girl demonstrating an old style science experiment

• Gypsy fortune teller with a crystal ball

• Cowboy poetry

• French Canadian poetry

• Readings from early, authentic teacher’s school books

• Old singing prospector

• French Canadian Dapper Dan who debunks certain legends such as the Sasquatch

• German opera singer turned dance hall babe with a slightly (only slightly) risqué song

• Story teller talking about the history of the Sullivan mine

• Comedy skit and song

• Classical singer

• Guitar, fiddle and more songs

• Early-style jazz version of a song from the play, Oklahoma!

The stage is set in the main floor hall in this beautiful heritage buidling although some performances will spill onto the veranda. Prices are minimal and family friendly with only a gold and silver coin (a twoonie) for pie and one dollar for tea. Entertainment is on-going and the audience can come and go.

Cranbrook, this is improvisational amateur theatre at its best! Great fun for everyone! Look for this event’s listing in the official Sam Steele Days schedule of events and plan on stopping by to be amazed by our local talented actors.

For more details visit www.samsteeledays.org/events/chautauqua.