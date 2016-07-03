Key City Theatre has summer activities planned for the kids

Key City Theatre is presenting two fun filled and educational (don’t tell your kids that) theatre programs this summer! These programs will introduce new skills and build on the talents that the students may already possess. The programs will be led by talented drama teacher and actor Bethany Turcon. The Summer Suitcase Project is geared towards youth who yearn for an adventure while the Summer Theatre Camp will delight younger children.

Key City Theatre Managing Director Galen Olstead has spearheaded these programs saying, “The intention for the project is to build the creative capacity for young performers. It’s an exciting program for the theater as it takes us into training and developing creativity in-house. It also means we are becoming more accessible. Those are both big changes that will hopefully have long-term effects.”

Registration is now open for both sessions but don’t delay as space is limited.

SUMMER SUITCASE PROJECT

A Theatre Camp for Ages 12 - 16

July 11-15 9 am to 1 pm

$99 for 20 hours of instruction

Students will create a piece of “devised” theatre based on items drawn randomly from a suitcase. They will create their own script and direction and will present a completed work for family and friends on the final day.

Registration deadline Friday July 8 at 4:00 pm

SUMMER THEATRE CAMP

A Theatre Camp for Ages 6 - 12

July 25 to 29 9 am to 1 pm

$99 for 20 hours of instruction

Theatre games, voice work and lots of fun for all budding young thespians!

Come and join us while we create our own show. A final performance will be held on the last day.

Registration deadline

Friday July 22 at 4:00 pm

Register in person at the Key City Theatre Box Office or by phone at 250-426-7006.

Visit www.keycitytheatre.com