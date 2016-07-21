Roy Magee’s iron art displayed at Art Council gallery

Roy Magee, famous for his metal cowboy sculptures, will be displaying his work at the Cranbrook and District Art Council gallery.

Cranbrook Arts is excited to host Magee Magee of Canadian Classic Cowboy fame in the Gallery on July 22nd and 23rd.

Magee has become internationally known for his whimsical and imaginative horseshoe creations.

Born in Sexsmith, Alberta, Magee learned to work with horseshoes, while turning the forge for Fred Holman, in Canal Flats. He was eight years old at the time and horses were used in the lumber industry. Fred Holman was the blacksmith. Magee started at that young age to play with horseshoes and use his creative eye to put together one of a kind sculptures. His imaginative eye has created over time, hundreds of different figures representing everyday people and their activities. Magee is especially well known for his cowboy or rodeo figures including wheelchair cowboys, fiddlers, and pack horses but golfers, piano players and more help round out his diverse collection.

Magee’s first big show was at BC Place in 1966, where his work was recognized with awards, launching a career that has seen his work being shipped all over the world. Magee is well known in some student circles for he has generously volunteered time at both Parkland Junior Secondary School and Mt. Baker Schools, igniting creativity in students and helping to inspire future hobbyists and artists.

We are fortunate to have this artist living in Cranbrook and look forward to having the public come and say hello to this one of a kind craftsman and artist. Roy Magee will be in the Gallery July 22nd and 23rd 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.