Major and minor: taste them again for the first time

Imagine a major-key Funeral March or a minor-key Wedding March! To paraphrase astronaut Neil Armstrong: that’s one half-step for a mode, one giant leap for a meaning.

“A Major-Minor Miracle!” with Arne Sahlen will take place on Saturday Aug 13, 7 pm at Kimberley United Church (near Centennial Park) and Sunday Aug 14, 7 pm at Cranbrook United (near Safeway). Music from Bach to Hedvig’s Theme will celebrate four centuries of this stupendous musical advance. Admission is by donation.

The major-minor system evolved in Europe, and settled in during the early 1600s. Like Kellogg’s Corn Flakes it is taken for but deserves review. As vital as the steering wheel in vehicles, it ‘drove’ the pioneering and perfecting of structures as diverse as Sonata Form, 12-Bar Boogie, Fugue and the pop song. “So-called Happy-Sad contrasts,” said Sahlen, “underscore an immense range of expressive impacts, in music that permeates our daily lives. Star Wars: major. Beethoven’s Fifth: minor. Happy Birthday: major. If not, with all else the same their emotional hits would topple.”

Sahlen moved to Kimberley in September 1981 - for an expected stay of two or three years. “Amazing how life works out,” he muses. “Friends and dedicated volunteers around the East Kootenay region have inspired and energized some great experiences in arts and human service.” He has been abroad and away for long stretched, but “I’m an EK boy at heart,” he raves. He was a President of Centre 64, a Co-Founder of the Cultural Network and a prime mover in several grand piano projects He also advanced the Cambodia Support Group for 32 years and counting. He teaches piano to students from Creston to Invermere, and is now developing the PianoFocus music summer-school for August 2017 kickoff in Kimberley.

For more details, contact arnesahlen@hotmail.com or 250-427-2159, cell/text 250-540-4242. Food Bank items are welcome.