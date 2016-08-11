Author celebrates Peru at museum exhibition

The Cranbrook History Centre is pleased to host Adolf Hungrywolf: Recollections on August 13 and 14. Recollections is a photographic selection by well-known East Kootenay author and photographer Adolf Hungrywolf. Adolf Hungrywolf is a writer and adventurer living in the Canadian Rockies. His 50-plus books include works on native culture and history, nature and outdoor living, plus railroading and travel.

With more than 50 titles published since 1969, Adolf Hungrywolf of Skookumchuk, born of Swiss and Hungarian parents, is easily one of BC’s most unusual and prolific self-publishers. His many aboriginal titles culminated in a massive, four-volume history of the Blackfeet, entitled The Blackfoot Papers (2006), and his appetite for travel and railroading, after 12 visits to Cuba, resulted in a remarkable pictorial overview of vintage railroads in Cuba. Vintage Cubano contains more than 1,000 images of most American-built trains and autos from the 1920s, ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. With this volume in 2012, the author altered the spelling of Hungry Wolf to Hungrywolf. Collectively the exhibition celebrates a remarkable lifetime of pictorial memories. The show includes photographs of aboriginal peoples, places and landscapes, wildlife and of course, trains. Rounding out this notable collection are several new photographs from his most recent trip to Peru in February of 2016.

The exhibition is at the Cranbrook History Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a presentation and question and answer period from 2 to 4 p.m.