Creative writers invited to apply for funding

British Columbia creative writers may apply for up to $12,000 in funding through the BC Arts Council.

The Project Assistance for Creative Writers program assists professional writers with specific creative projects. Eligible genres include drama, fiction, graphic novel, juvenile, non-fiction, poetry and spoken word.

Awards are available to support the creation of new works or the re- writing of existing unpublished or unproduced manuscripts. Applications may be made by individuals or a collaboration of two or more writers who share creative control or authorship of a project.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 15, 2016. For full details, visit: http://ow.ly/1MBL 302mYOb.

The Government of British Columbia is investing approximately $60 million in arts and culture again this year to further support a thriving creative economy. Supported within this funding, the BC Arts Council is providing $24 million to help artists and cultural organizations flourish in more than 200 communities throughout the province.For more information about the BC Arts Council, visit:

https://www.bcarts council.ca