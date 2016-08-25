Cranbrook & District Arts Council appointment and upcoming events

Cranbrook and District Arts Council is very pleased to announce the appointment of Tais Helena Lintz as their new Administrator.

Tais started working at the Cranbrook & District Arts Council in late July and is excited about her work. She is enjoying working with all the volunteers and the members of the board, and very thrilled to get started on all the ideas she has for the organization.

Born in Brazil and fluent in both English and Portuguese, Tais brings a wealth of experience and skill to our organization. Tais worked for over 10 years as administrator in other non-profit organizations in Ontario. She is also a published poet and is now testing her skills at story writing. She loves Cranbrook and says that it’s the best place in the world, and that this is where she belongs.

We invite the public to come in to our Cranbrook Arts location at 1013 Baker St. to meet Tais and also to see the wonderful, always changing art exhibits and retail items from our local artists and artisans.

upcoming events

We are calling local artists and ‘wannabe’ artists to ‘Unbe-leaf-able Art’, a class given by our featured artist, Heidi Brookes. On Friday, August 26th starting at 7 p.m., Heidi will lead a class on incorporating a blend of leaves and acrylic on canvas. The art created in this class will be presented at the Art in the Park event the following day. Come out to have some creative fun and show-case your artistic talents at Art in the Park. This class will be limited to 8 so early registration is advisable.

On Saturday, August 27th, at Rotary Park, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine) we are having the ‘Art in the Park’ event. We will be presenting children’s art activities – art work that has been created by the children who attended our workshops, and entertainment by local singer/songwriter Douglas Francis Mitchell, who will be launching his new CD this fall. We invite children and the young at heart to take part in the interactive art activities. Come out for some family fun as we celebrate the arts in Cranbrook.

For our September exhibit and in keeping with ‘back to school’ we are calling for entries for the ‘Back to the Books’ event. We are looking for work associated with books. Have you produced book illustrations such as photography, paintings or drawings that could be displayed? Or Calligraphy work? Have you designed a poster or advertisement for books? Do you have a treasured school book project? Book binding projects and handmade books are welcome. This exhibit will run from September 6th to 30th. We will take up to three pieces from each artist, which should be brought into the CDAC Gallery at 1013 Baker St, during the week prior to September 3rd. Drop by and share with us your unique and beautiful book work.

Currently we are having the ‘Steeling the Show’ exhibit that is running until August 31st. This exhibit comprises of art made of metal. They are all local artists, so we are inviting members of the public to come to the gallery and support the work of these local artists.

We would like to remind the public that our Writers Group led by Norma Kroeger meets at The Gallery on the fourth Monday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. All those interested in the art of writing are welcome.

The last Tuesday of every month, our administrator Tais Lintz will be hosting a poetry group, Poetry Moments, at the Gallery, from 7 to 9 p.m.

For any of the upcoming events above, you can contact the CDAC Gallery at 250-426-4223, or drop by the Gallery, at 1013 Baker St. Our office hours are Tues – Fri from 10am to 5pm, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come and support your local artists, or share with us your artistic talents. We hope to see you there!