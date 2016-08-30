CDART benefit concert features Tiller's Folly and Dawson Rutledge

Tiller's Folly, along with Cranbrook's own Dawson Rutledge, will be performing a concert to help raise funds for CDART.

Everyone who owns an animal knows the fear of not knowing what could happen to it should disaster strike.

Individuals in the city who are animal lovers and are keenly aware of this fear banded together and formed a chapter of CDART, the Canadian Disaster Animal Response Team. Should a disaster occur, area residents can rest assured that there is a team of well-trained people who will do their best to make sure their pet or livestock can survive the ordeal.

But the local chapter of CDART requires resources and in order to get what they require to help in an emergency, the organization is inviting everyone to a Tiller’s Folly concert, with special guest Dawson Rutledge on September 15.

Tiller’s Folly is an internationally acclaimed Celtic-folk ensemble that has been winning audiences over since 1997. The band produces music that ranges from foot-stomping to tear-jerking with everything inbetween.

Cranbrook’s very own Dawson Rutledge, whose album ‘Today, Tonight, Tomorrow’ charted at number five on the Country/Folk chart, will also be performing, showing concert attendees exactly why he is one of the most talked about musicians to come from this city.

The fundraising concert will be at the Key City Theatre on September 15, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 and are available now at the Key City Theatre box office or online at www. keycitytheatre.com.