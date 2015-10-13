Workshops and exhibits with the Cranbrook Arts Council

Mehdi Makraz will be giving a drumming workshop.

Cranbrook & District Arts Council is proud to present unique, fun and artistic workshops and exhibits.

Come and enjoy this fun and unique workshop: African Hand Drumming workshop with Mehdi Makraz. This workshop will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 2pm to 4pm at the CDAC Gallery Alley. Please bring your own drum. The cost is $15.

Heidi Brookes will give a two evening workshop for adults, on canvas with acrylic and mixed media: Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday September 29 from 7 pm to 10 pm. Come and enjoy this distinctive workshop with other artists and friends. The cost is $35 for non-members or $30 for CDAC members, for both sessions. Supplies are included.

The Back to the Books exhibit is running throughout all of September, at the CDAC Gallery. Come during office hours and be amazed at the creative and exquisite art displayed. The opening reception was a success! CDAC would like to thank all who dropped by, and came to meet and support the artists, and mingle with CDAC members, board and staff.

CDAC would like to invite you (CDAC members and non-members) to their Annual General Meeting. This will take place on September 22 from 7pm to 9pm, at the CDAC Gallery. Members are also invited to vote. There will be light refreshment.

Coming in October

ManWoman Exhibit: Oct 1 to Oct 31st, during office hours at the CDAC Gallery. Opening Reception to be announced. ManWoman, Cranbrook artist, was a prolific painter, sculptor and poet whose dreams were a guiding influence throughout his life and provided a rich source of inspiration for his art and poetry.

Art Therapy with Marayann Miller: Wednesdays beginning October 5th, 7 pm – 9pm, at CDAC Gallery. Cost for 5 weeks: $110 for non-members or $100 for CDAC members, includes material.

Art After School: will begin in October, Tuesdays and Thursdays. More information coming soon.

For any of the workshops above, you can contact the CDAC Gallery at 250-426-4223, or drop by the Gallery, at 1013 Baker St. Our office hours are Tues – Fri from 10am to 5pm, and Saturday from 10am to 4:00pm.