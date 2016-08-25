Column: Part III The Incarceration of Father

When the police found my father, they handcuffed him and took him to Burnaby General where he sat in a rubber room without any furniture for twelve hours. Then they brought him back to the psychiatric centre on Willingdon.

“Hi, dad,” I said. He was stretched out on a narrow cot. He opened his eyes and stared up at the ceiling without blinking. My father wore a faded golf shirt, khakis, and jogging shoes. His hands were folded over his chest as if he were in a coffin.

The lights were off. A narrow window provided a faint glow. The traffic sounds were muted. A woman wearing headphones operated a gas-powered trimmer along the edge of the building. Rat, tat, tat, tat.

“Go right in,” said the nurse, a tall man with a clipboard and a beard. “You dad’s been getting some shut eye.” The nurse had a hint of tattoo, barbed wire peaking out of his short-sleeved shirt.

The nurse smiled and moved a chair. A few minutes earlier we had chatted about my father’s background.

“Yeah, man,” he had said. “Your old man’s like a priest-slash-warrior, a soldier, founding father of Korea, and a United Church minister.”

“Yeah, he set the bar,” I had said.

In the 1990’s the BC government closed a place called Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam. It was an infamous institution, a place where you put people away. Apparently, they let a lot of people on the street when they closed—to be “reabsorbed” by their communities.

Now, I imagined, everyone was on the loose, under overpasses, in rooming houses, on couches, and in emergency rooms.

How did this all happen?

I looked at my father. His eyes looked empty. He was thoroughly medicated. He blinked slowly like he was slowing down time. I sat down on the chair beside the bed.

“Who are you?” He asked.

“I’m just checking up on you,” I said.

“I don’t know who you are.”

“I’m your son. You have a son and daughter. Stan and Heidi. You named us. We are your family.”

“Get out. You’re not my family.”

“I am your son,” I said. He looked away. I watched him blink. “Dad,” I said, “I put you here.”

“What?”

“I put you here.”

“You? Why?”

“Because you told me to. Because you said that it was my job to look after you and mom. Because I’m your son.”

“You are nothing.” My father’s shoulders slumped.

“Okay, I said.” “I am nothing.” His eyes softened. I moved to the bed and put my hand on his shoulder. His shoulders were bony. The rat-tat-tat from the trimmer stopped.

He began to sob then, shoulders shaking, nose running.

“Are you okay, dad?”

“Why did you say I wasn’t a good daddy?” He said, recalling a telephone conversation I had had with him a few months before. After his spring visit to Prince George, he called and wanted to know why I had not visited him more.

“Why?” He had asked. So I told him in words I had never used before.

I said, “Because. Because you were not a good father to me.” It was the voice of the child, his child, the one who was still angry. He hung up right away. I phoned back. He sobbed and then he hung up again.

And now, in the middle of a psychiatric holding cell, my father wanted to know if I really meant what I had said--you were not a good father to me.

“Why did you say that?” He asked. I looked at my father. The skin around his eyelids sagged. I thought of how many Sundays I stood at the front of the church after the service was over, waiting, like all the others to shake his hand. How he would look right through me and then past me to the others.

“Dad,” I said carefully. “I have been a bad son. You have been a good father. You made me strong. You listen to me now, okay? You listen to me.” Tears flowed from my eyes and I choked out some more words. “I am sorry. I didn’t take care of you properly. I should have.”

* * *

On my father’s neck there was a scar, a small white line. I once asked my father on one of those terrible nights when I used to cry where he got the scar.

“How did you get it, daddy?”

“It’s from a bullet. Now go to sleep.”

“From a gun?”

“Yes,” he said. “You used to play with my combat helmet when you were small. The helmet had many marks from bullets.”

“What did you want to be when you were a boy, dad? When you were eight years old?”

“I wanted to be president of my country,” he said. “I lived under Japanese occupation on Cheju Island. I dreamed of an independent Korea.”

“Daddy?”

“Yes, son?”

“What will I be? What will I be? Will I fight in wars? Will I start a coup?”

“You, my son, you will be a man of principle.”

“I will.”

Whenever I recall that conversation, I feel my father to be larger than life, a man of great wisdom and purpose. A man who began a country, ministered to hundreds, and raised two children. He was the man I had wanted so much to impress. He was the man I would ultimately disappoint.

* * *

When I was thirty years old, my father became very ill. He hurt my mother, and I had to take action. I signed the paperwork and made sure he received treatment, even though it was against his will, even though I would lose him.

I have accepted my role in his life.

I tried to take care of him but I couldn’t. I was not able to overcome my feelings. For the next decade, my sister who is generous and dispassionate took care of his affairs. I listened to my sister who would tell me how much the social workers and nurses enjoyed him.

I have not met any of these people.

And then on a fall morning a few years ago, my father announced to the hospice nursing staff that it was a good day to die.

I think he had been waiting a long time to be able to say something like that.

He is reported to have spoken the words with energy and precision even though his stomach cancer was causing him great pain. Of course, he refused painkillers, preferring to meditate.

Then my father walked to his room at the end of the hall, put away his meagre belongings, took off his shoes, folded his hands across his chest, and closed his eyes.