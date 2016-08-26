Septuagenarian leads by example and answers Fisher Peak’s call

In early August, a 75-year-old man, with support from friends and family, attained the summit of Fisher Peak.

John Golls, lives in Sturgeon County (just outside of St. Albert, Alberta) but has a property in Forest Crowne, in Kimberley, where he spends much of his time. He explained that the hike and climb had been something he has wanted to do for a long time now.

“I bought the cottage in Forest Crowne in 2003,” said John. “I felt like Fisher Peak has been talking to me for the last 12 years. ‘Come on up and visit me.’ it seemed to be saying.”

John said that he does not have a history of climbing and has only made a few relatively easy hikes in his life, so when one of his Forest Crowne neighbours, local Jayne Riegert, suggested that they go together, it seemed like an endeavour he should take seriously. In 2012 the pair scouted up to the waterfall section of the hike. The summit attempt had to be postponed at that time due to some medical problems, but John never gave up on the idea. So this year, he assembled what he calls his team of ‘Sherpas.’ This team included his girlfriend Simone Bord, who took care of home base and Jayne Riegert, his son David Golls and 14-year-old grandson Caleb Golls.

Just to give a better understanding of the hike, the summit of Fisher Peak towers 2,846 metres above the valley, with an elevation gain from the trailhead of around 1,400 metres. Sections of the hike are over sliding scree and the last hundred metres or so is steep and somewhat technical.

“You’ve got to be in a positive mood and listen to your body,” said John. “And you have to practice some long hikes first — and cut your toenails short. That will help when you come downhill.”

So at 5 a.m., on August 5, the group headed out from Kimberley and started the hike from the trailhead at around 6 a.m. After a brief stop at the waterfall at around 8:30 a.m., the group continued for a couple of more hours until the trail got difficult. It was here that Riegert discontinued her hike, opting to let John carry on with his family.

“I was surprised with my grandson. That kid is like a mountain goat,” said John. “My kids were ahead of me, already at the top and I still had 200 metres to go. I said ‘I’ve got to get up there,’ so I took a rest and away I went.”

At a few minutes after 2 p.m., John, David and Caleb Golls achieved the summit of Fisher Peak. Here the family took some pictures and rested while they basked in the sun and panoramic view.

“To share this with my family was a dream come true,” said John. “This truly was a team effort for Opa (John) to reach the top of Fisher Peak. Without my team, this would not have been possible, so I want to give a big thank you to the team.”

The team made it back to base by 9 p.m. and John said that the experience broadened his horizons. He also noted that he was glad to have taken some precautions that included a good pair of boots and socks, knee braces to help with the downhill portion, plenty of water and hiking poles with rounded tops, which give more support than the standard ski-pole grip.

John added that besides the proper equipment and a faithful and hard working team, there was another thing going in his favour.

“I don’t believe in luck, but I believe in timing,” said John. “That was the perfect day with the best people possible to do this.”