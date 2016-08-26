Support services for adoptive families in the interior

The Adoptive Families Association of BC (AFABC) is pleased to announce a new adoption support coordinator for the Interior region.

“I look forward to getting to know families, and supporting them through all stages of being an adoptive family!” says Sarah Gibson, the new adoption support coordinator for the region. Gibson brings several years of experience with adoption to the position, including being an adoptive parent herself.

Adoption support coordinators bring a variety of family supports to local communities, including one-on-one support, information sessions, workshops, support groups, and family events for adoptive families, waiting adoptive parents, and people considering adoption.

“The ability to provide adoption support that is sensitive to the needs of kids and families at the community level is important to ensure families stay strong as they grow together,” says Gibson.

Families are encouraged to get in touch with Sarah Gibson at sgibson@bcadoption.com or 778-789-5713 about the program services they’d like to see in their area.

For more information about AFABC’s adoption support services, please visit: www.bcadoption.com/support