Culture tour receives provincial funds

Over 160 arts, culture and heritage projects—including the Columbia Basin Culture Tour—have received a total of $706,000 in funding support for the 2016–2017 season through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), in partnership with Columbia Basin Trust.

“In recent weeks we have heard from many grant recipients how much the funding from the Columbia Basin Trust means to them. We are also seeing for the first time the wonderful results of a CKCA major project grant from 2013/14, recently on display at the Kootenay Gallery in Castlegar. The results of this funding stream are not always immediate, but often they are well worth the wait! The members of the CKCA Steering Committee are very pleased to continue our relationship with the Columbia Basin Trust, fostering excellence in the arts, heritage and culture community across the region.” said Jacquie Hamilton, Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance Chair.

In Cranbrook, funds received went to the Cranbrook Heritage Association for its Heritage Tour, the Symphony of the Kootenays Association for a mural/art piece, Patricia Gilhuly for ‘Artistic Connections’, and Friends of the Cranbrook Library.

CKCA administers and manages arts, culture and heritage program funding on behalf of the Trust. Funding applications were adjudicated in May by the CKCA Steering Committee, with input from community arts councils. Support will go toward a wide range of projects, including individual and group projects, master classes, major exhibitions and heritage capital projects.

“It’s always fantastic to see projects like these that make the Basin a culturally vibrant place to live,” said Lynda Lafleur, Community Relationship Manager, Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re lucky to have many creative and hard-working Basin residents that continue to make our arts, culture and heritage sector thrive.”

CKCA funding helps individuals and organizations realize heritage projects and projects in all arts disciplines, including visual art, theatre, music, dance, media, literature and inter-arts. For a list of funded projects, visit the CKCA website at www.basinculture.com or call 1-877-505-7355.