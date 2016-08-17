Prosecutor appointed in MLA Pat Pimm case

Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm is sworn in by Lt. Governor Judith Guichon after being re-elected in 2013.

A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case of Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm after he was arrested by Fort St. John RCMP this week.

B.C. Liberal caucus chair Jackie Tegart announced Monday that Pimm had resigned from caucus due to an unspecified allegation made against him. A statement from the province's Criminal Justice Branch confirmed Wednesday that Pimm had been arrested and released with conditions.

Vancouver lawyer Michael Klein is acting as special prosecutor to oversee release conditions, while police investigate and determine if they will recommend charges.

Neither Pimm nor the government has commented on the circumstances of Pimm's arrest.

Pimm was elected in 2009 and later appointed parliamentary secretary for natural gas development by Premier Christy Clark. He resigned that position and quit the B.C. Liberal caucus the first time in 2011, after what he described as a dispute with his wife that led to him being held in police custody overnight.

Pimm announced last fall that he would not be seeking re-election in May 2017.