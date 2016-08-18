- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
-
News
Missing person possibly in the area
RCMP are trying to locate Elijah Barnes.
The Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who was believed to be in the Cranbrook area between August 4 and August 7, 2016.
Elijah Barnes was last seen on August 5, 2016 in Cranbrook. Description of Elijah Barnes:
• Caucasian male
• 21 years old
• 5’10” tall
• 145 pounds
• Black hair, shaved on sides
• Skinny build
• Brown eyes
Elijah Barnes was last known to be driving a brown 2000 Chevrolet Malibu, BC License Plate CP394E.
Contact local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you have information.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.