Missing person possibly in the area

RCMP are trying to locate Elijah Barnes.

The Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who was believed to be in the Cranbrook area between August 4 and August 7, 2016.

Elijah Barnes was last seen on August 5, 2016 in Cranbrook. Description of Elijah Barnes:

• Caucasian male

• 21 years old

• 5’10” tall

• 145 pounds

• Black hair, shaved on sides

• Skinny build

• Brown eyes

Elijah Barnes was last known to be driving a brown 2000 Chevrolet Malibu, BC License Plate CP394E.

Contact local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) if you have information.