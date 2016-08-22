Royals to visit Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna during Canadian visit

More details have been released about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming visit to Canada.

Kensington Palace tweeted Monday morning that Prince William and his wife, Kate, will visit Vancouver, Victoria, Bella Bella, Haida Gwaii and Kelowna in B.C. as well as Whitehorse and Carcross in Yukon.

It says the trip will take place between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

This will be the royal couple's second visit to Canada. Their first, following their 2011 wedding, took them to Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Summerside, Yellowknife, Calgary and Slave Lake after that community was ravaged by a forest fire.

The then-newlyweds drew large crowds wherever they went, including a packed Canada Day gathering on Parliament Hill.

The visit was also seen as a way to engage young Canadians with the monarchy, given the perception of waning interest compared to that of older Canadians.

The couple's children, George and Charlotte, are reportedly slated to accompany their parents on their Canadian trip.

Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said it will be a pleasure to greet the royal delegation.

"We're very excited to have the duke and duchess in the country," she said.

"It will be a great trip in B.C., in the Yukon, and I look forward to meeting them and I'm convinced that the prime minister and his wife will be very positive in greeting them to the country as well."

The Canadian Press