College of the Rockies Welcomes Students to A New School Year

The College of the Rockies is gearing up for another year.

College of the Rockies is ready to welcome more than 2,000 new and returning students on Tuesday, September 6. The day is an opportunity for students to orient themselves, get a locker, meet their classmates, get their student ID cards, buy textbooks and to enjoy a free BBQ, music and activities. Day and evening classes will start on Wednesday, September 7.

“Starting at 9 a.m., program orientations will be taking place throughout the day. These orientations are meant to help students get to know their fellow students and faculty and to learn about program expectations,” says Cori Andrichuk, College of the Rockies Manager, Student Life and Athletics. “The morning wraps up with a free barbeque sponsored by President and CEO

David Walls as well as some fun activities and prizes. Music will be provided by Fernie’s own folk-rock band – Shred Kelly.”

Further events are planned for students throughout September including the annual Pins n’ Pizza event at Juniper Lanes, the always popular white water rafting trip on the Kootenay River, Bumper Ball and the annual Egg Splat competition.

“We are excited to welcome new and returning students to the College on Tuesday,” said Doris Silva, Director of Student Affairs. “We have a great schedule of events for Welcome Week including a College Showcase that highlights some of the services and programs we offer including our important dual admission partnerships with University of Victoria and University of Lethbridge. Then on September 7, local businesses have been invited to show off what they offer during our Community Showcase. The week will wind up with some fun activities that introduce new students to some of the recreational opportunities involved in our community. Students have a lot to celebrate and look forward to.”

Though the semester kicks off on September 6, many programs and courses are still accepting applications until September 21 online or at the Registration office.

For more information on Orientation Week go to: cotr.ca/orientation

Learn about programs and courses available at the College at: cotr.ca/programs