Cops for Kids Jail and Bail is coming

The Cops for Kids Jail and Bail fundraiser is happening this September 14 at the Tamarack Centre.

Cops for Kids are rolling into Cranbrook as a part of their annual Cops for Kids Ride on September 14th, and they’ve got some business to tend to while they’re in town. The RCMP charity has partnered with the Tamarack Centre to send some otherwise law-abiding citizens to the slammer, in the name of helping children on Wednesday September 14th.

Suspects will be arrested by off-duty police officers and taken to Tamarack Centre, where they’ll be tried by the presiding judge and face some time behind bars to fundraise their bail by calling friends and family to help them out of a sticky situation. Donations made to Cops for Kids will count towards the perpetrator’s bail, and upon reaching their goal, they’ll be released from the kangaroo court. Money raised from this event will help Cops for Kids fund much needed medical equipment, therapy, learning and mobility aids for local children.

“I realize the importance of giving back to such a strong local charity,” said manager Linda Birch. “Tamarack Centre has partnered with Cops for Kids for many years and we’re looking forward to another successful event. The annual Jail & Bail is a fun way for us to raise money to help kids with items that aren’t covered by government or other local agencies. If you’d like to snitch on a friend or coworker, or even nominate yourself, we’d love to lock you up in our jail for a while.”

The Cops for Kids team is looking forward to the 1st annual event. “We still need more jailbirds to help us reach our aggressive fundraising goal. It’s overwhelming the number of families that need assistance, and we’re proud that we’ve been able to assist so many in their struggles,” claims Cops for Kids supporter Cpl. Chris Newel.

If you, or someone you know might be deserving of a “summons”, please visit www.copsforkids.org or call 250.426.2231 to arrange their arrest.