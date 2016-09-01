Park on Us is the United Way’s ‘win-win’ local fundraiser

Fourteen years ago United Way began our Park on Us Campaign fundraiser which has grown to be our signature event. The goal was to connect with businesses and community in a fun, win-win way. The Campaign has grown from that first year with 95 parking meters sold to 2015 with 543 meters sold. We are excited that with this year’s fantastic business support sales are expected to surpass last year’s achievement.

United Way thanks everyone who supports this fun event, our Associates, our volunteers and hope that if your business would like more information that you will call the office to have this year’s Associate, Summer Barger visit you. The combined efforts of all ensure that community investments in priority focus areas remains strong in the East Kootenay.

Many generous businesses have also donated items for the ever popular Silent Auction. This is the fourth year for the auction with items ranging from gift certificates, electronics, gift packs, men’s and women’s products, paint sprayer and new items coming in everyday. This year we are adding a used item table with many gently used office items, still working and may be just what you need.

Like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ourunitedway where starting soon, regular posts and pictures will highlight items that will be up for bids.

Mark Friday, September 23rd on your calendar and plan to come down and join in the fun. The Cranbrook Youth Impact Centre will be manning the Barbeque which will start at 11 p.m. for two or three hours. Net proceeds will be directed to the Youth Centre. Our Silent Auction will be at the United Way office location – 930 Baker Street starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. The morning starts at 7 a.m. with coffee and morning snack by donation. Unise our “United Way Piggy bank” will be standing by collecting community donations.