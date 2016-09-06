Local businesses partner to help our the hospital

Save on Foods and Overwaitea stores throughout the East Kootenay will come together on September 7th at East Kootenay Regional Hospital to help EKFH jump start their MRI: An Image of Health Campaign to raise $650,000 towards the purchase of a permanent MRI at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Save on Foods and Overwaitea have generously donated 1.6 million More Rewards points to the EKFH MRI: An Image of Health Campaign. EKFH, Save on Foods and Overwaitea will be hosting a raffle over the next six months where customers will have the chance to win 1 million More Rewards points and be entered into individual store prizes of 100,000 points.

Tickets can be purchased at all Save on Foods and Overwaitea stores and EKFH office, $5 for 1, 3 for $12. All proceeds go towards a new permanent MRI at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Ryan Nesbitt, Store Manager of Overwaitea Foods in Sparwood, “We are thrilled to be a part of the EKFH campaign to bring a permanent MRI to our region by encouraging our customers to support a great cause through our draw for one million More Rewards points. It’s a win-win: customers support a much-needed piece of medical equipment in our community and have a chance to win a million More Rewards points – which can be redeemed for a 60-inch ultra-HD TV, an Apple MacBook, more than $4,000 in More Rewards Travel, and much, much more! With a million More Rewards points, the possibilities are endless – and with a permanent MRI, our neighbours can receive the care they need closer to home.”

Currently the East Kootenay region has access to the Mobile MRI unit for one week per month, sharing this unit with Trail and Penticton. The limited access to the Mobile unit has meant long wait times and in many instances patient travel outside the region to access MRI services in Kelowna or Calgary. Patients requiring urgent MRI exams are often the most seriously ill. The permanent MRI will mean quicker exams and results, positively impacting both patients and family during a stressful time. The improved health outcomes of a timely diagnosis truly cannot be measured.

“We are very excited to partner with all Save on Foods and Overwaitea stores throughout the East Kootenay with this raffle over the next six months. It is great to see regional support for an MRI that will truly benefit all residents of the East Kootenay. ” Cassandra Schwarz, EKFH Executive Director.

To learn more or donate to the EKFH MRI: An Image of Health Campaign please visit our website www.ekfh.ca.