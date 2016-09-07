September is Disability Employment Month

September marks Disability Employment Month and WorkBC Employment Services Centre, EK Employment, is excited to help spread the word! Throughout September we will be celebrating persons with disabilities in the workforce and the employers, service providers, and community groups that help support them. Each WorkBC Centre will be hosting events and you will want to stay tuned to their Facebook pages for interesting links, videos, and information.

Our government has set a vision to become the most progressive place for people with disabilities in Canada, an important step towards achieving the vision of Accessibility 2024, a 10-year action plan that will help make B.C. a more accessible, inclusive place for people with disabilities. As stated by Linda Larson, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility –

“Disability Employment Month is a chance to highlight the resources available to help people with disabilities find employment-and for employers to hire more diverse workforce...” (https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2015SDSI0042-001401)

The Employment Program of BC has increased access to services for all persons with disabilities. To help break down the barriers often faced when trying to look for and secure a job persons with disabilities can access, career and other assessments, financial support for assistive technology in the workplace, skills training, job development, customized employment services and self-employment (SE).

As part of Disability Awareness Employment Month, WorkBC is promoting the Self-Employment program eligibility requirements for Self-Employment would be:

• Employment Insurance (EI) Clients

• BC Employment Assistance (BCEA), Clients with a, Persons With Disabilities designation (PWD) or Person

with Persistent Multiple Barriers (PPMB) status

• General clients with a disability

• BCEA Employment Obligated EI clients

To learn more about additional Self-Employment eligibility requirements visit an EK Employment WorkBC Employment Services Centre.

The Facts:

• There are more than 334,000 people in B.C. between 15 and 64 years of age, self-identify as having a disability – that’s almost 15 per cent of the total population.

• The employment rate for people with disabilities (age 15-64) is 18 percentage points lower than people without disabilities.

• Many people with disabilities do not need accommodations in the workplace – and for those who do, the average cost is generally under $500.

The Employment Program of British Columbia is funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.

• People with disabilities make great employees and are five times more likely to stay on the job than people who do not have a disability.

• Businesses experience less turn-over when they invest in a person with disabilities, as they typically have higher retention rates – this means less energy and expense hiring and training new people.

• Consumers with disabilities in Canada spend $25 billion a year and growing, which means accessibility is also big business.

We invite you to celebrate Disability Employment Month with us! Together we believe that we can create a more inclusive, diverse, and accessible workforce for persons with disabilities.

‘Disability Awareness Employment Month’ - EVENTS in September

• September 12th, 10:00am – 12:00pm, EK Employment Cranbrook, FREE workshop and Lunch: “Disclosing and Managing Disabilities In The Workplace” (limited seating please register by September 5th) Open House follows from 1:00pm-3:30pm:.

• September 15th, 9:00 am – 2:00pm, EK Employment Columbia Valley, Invermere Open House and Information Session (closed during lunch hour)

• September 21st, 1:30pm – 3:30pm, EK Employment Golden, FREE workshop, “Disclosing and Managing Disabilities in the Workplace”, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm.

• September 23rd, EK Employment Elk Valley, Fernie, FREE workshop: “Disclosing and Managing Disabilities in the Workplace“, 10:00am -12:30pm. Please register by 22nd September as seating is limited. Open House follows from 1:30pm -3:00pm

For more information contact your local WorkBC Employment Services Centre, EK Employment.

