St. Eugene Mission Church restoration is now completed

The St. Eugene Mission Church, after undergoing extensive restoration, is now a new Aq’am community hub more than suitable for weddings, funerals or community gatherings.

“This particular project was worked on for eight weeks,” said Aq’am spokesperson Cyndi Port. “But it has been in the works as soon as phase one (the underpinning and foundation) was completed in 2011.”

The interior of the church, featuring stained glass imported originally from Italy. (Photo Brian Clarkson)

With the help of sponsors including Teck Resources, Western Economic Diversification, Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, Columbia Basin Trust and the St. Eugene Restoration Society, $250,000 was raised for the project. The restoration included steeple and roof replacement and exterior work.

And the church is a real piece of local history. Back in the late 19th century, a local man named Pierre found a piece of rock with high silver content near Moyie. He and Father Coccola, a French Oblate missionary who ran the mission staked a claim above Moyie Lake, eventually selling those claims for $12,000.