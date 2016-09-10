- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
-
News
Stilwell takes 400m gold with record performance at Rio Paralympics
Michelle Stilwell, paralympian and Parksville-Qualicum MLA, has set an paralympic record in Rio de Janeiro in women's 400-metre T52,
Michelle Stilwell has won a gold medal for Canada in the women's 400-metre T52 final at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Stilwell took top spot Saturday morning with a time of 1:05:43, a Paralympic record.
Marieke Vervoort of Belgium took silver with a time of 1:07:62, while Kerry Morgan of the U.S. took bronze with 1:08:31.
Stilwell is also scheduled to race in the 100-metre T52 final on Sept. 17.
She is the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.
Another great start to the day in #rio with @Stilwell2013 #gold in #athletics #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/k1vljr7CUT— CDN Paralympic Team (@CDNParalympics) September 10, 2016
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.