$10 million to repair city roads

The public is invited to provide their feedback through an alternative approval process (AAP) on whether or not the City should borrow $10 million to expand the capital roads program in Cranbrook in 2017.

Through this past winter’s budget process, Council approved an expanded Capital Roads Program in 2017, including the proposed borrowing of $10 million which would allow for an extensive road resurfacing and rehabilitation program while also addressing priority water and sewer infrastructure throughout the City. Funds would be utilized to resurface or reconstruct many arterial and local roads in residential, commercial and industrial areas, as well as a full reconstruction of 2nd Street South from Highway #3 through to 10th Avenue South with repaving from 10th Avenue South through to 14th Avenue South. This project in particular involves replacement of failing underground trunk mains and pavement structure as identified in the City’s Integrated Infrastructure Capital Plan (IICP). Extensive work on infrastructure asset management, priorities and risks has assisted Council in making this decision.

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt

“During the last election the message was clear that residents of Cranbrook wanted their roads fixed,” says Mayor Lee Pratt. “Over the past two years we have done a substantial amount of roadwork, dedicating nearly $4 million a year to it. The addition of $10 million to our continued $4 million will allow us to do some major work on 2nd Street South, as well as other streets badly in need of repair. With this borrowing, we will be able to do the equivalent of 5 years’ worth of roadwork in 2 years and show a very significant improvement in many of our City roads.”

Back in June, Council gave three readings to the 2017 Capital Roads Program Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 3862, 2016 and the request was filed with the BC Inspector of Municipalities for approval. The City received the green light from the Province in late August to move ahead with the AAP. The AAP process is a tool provided to municipalities under the Community Charter which allows electors to express if they are not in agreement with the proposed borrowing.

“We realize this will result in a small increase in everyone’s taxes,” Mayor Pratt notes. “This increase pales in comparison to the alternative. The longer we delay the more it is eventually going to cost, becoming burdensome to some home and business owners.”

A public information webpage is available now @ www.cranbrook.ca/aap to help residents understand the importance of the proposed borrowing and the potential impact the borrowing could have on their taxes. You will also find a web tool where you can easily find your additional tax costs based on your assessed property value. All you need is your roll number to access that information, which can be found on your recent 2016 property tax notice. You can find the web tool at www.cranbrook.ca/taxrates.

An information package and an elector response form are available now for review and pick up either at Cranbrook City Hall or for download at www.cranbrook.ca/aap. Residents can also expect to receive an information insert in their next City utility bills coming out later this month. A copy can also be found on our website.

Residents have until Monday October 31, 2016 @ 4:30 p.m. to submit their completed elector response forms.

If you have any additional questions, please contact Charlene Courtney, at 250-489-0203 or by email at charlene.courtney@cranbrook.ca.