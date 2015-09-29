Provincial Seniors’ Advocate on hand for Seniors’ Expo

Seniors’ Advocate Isobel Mackenzie will be spending National Seniors’ Day in Cranbrook.

Isobel Mackenzie, Seniors’ Advocate for the Province of British Columbia will be celebrating National Seniors Day with us in Cranbrook!

Kootenay CARP is hosting its first annual Forever Young Seniors Expo in Cranbrook on October 1st. This much anticipated symposium brings together over 35 senior-serving businesses, organizations and government agents, providing one-stop-shopping and expert advice.

“We are delighted that BC’s Seniors Advocate has made time in her busy schedule to join us here in Cranbrook”, says Kootenay CARP Chair Karen Bailey-Romanko. “October 1 is National Seniors Day and International Day of Older Persons. We know that Isobel had several invitations to speak, and we are honoured that she chose to come to the Kootenays”.

Isobel Mackenzie has over 20 years’ experience working with seniors in home care, licensed care, community services and volunteer services. She led B.C.’s largest not-for-profit agency, serving over 6000 seniors annually. In this work Isobel led the pioneering of a new model of dementia care that has become a national best practice. She led the first safety accreditation for homecare workers, among many other accomplishments. Isobel has been widely recognized for her work and was named BC CEO of the Year for the Not-for-Profit Sector and nominated as a Provincial Health Care Hero.

Prior to her appointment as the Seniors Advocate, Isobel served on a number of national and provincial boards and commissions including the BC Medical Services Commission, the Canadian Homecare Association, BC Care Providers, BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry, and the Capital Regional District Housing Corporation. She currently serves on the University of Victoria’s Board of Governors.

Isobel received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Victoria and has a Certificate in Health Care Leadership from the University of Toronto. She lives in Victoria.

“This gal knows her stuff, has taken great care since her appointment in 2014 to tour the province and speak face-to-face with seniors and their caregivers. Isobel has her eyes wide open to issues faced by BC seniors, and is working diligently to advocate on our behalf, identify and implement solutions in trouble areas, and influence those who are in decision-making positions at all levels,” says Brenda McLennan, Kootenay CARP’s Advocacy Chair. “We are very pleased to know that she has her eye on the Kootenay Region, as well as the rest of the province, and are looking forward to hearing her latest news.”

Forever Young Seniors Expo runs 10am-4pm on Saturday, October 1 at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook. There will be information sessions by local experts throughout the day, an “idea wall” where you can post comments and share helpful tips, and door prizes including a grand prize draw for 2 nights and 2 rounds of golf at St Eugene (can be used next year).

“More than 35 sponsors and exhibitors have come together to make this event possible,” says Bailey-Romanko, “special thanks to our Gold Sponsors: BC Community Response Network, Bridge Interiors, Edward Jones, Hearing Loss Clinic, Kootenay Columbia Home Medical Equipment, Kootenay Therapy, Tamarack Dispensaries and We Care Home Health Services, and to the Regional District of East Kootenay for their enthusiastic support.”

Tickets are $5 at the door - the coffee pot will be on! For information, log on to www.Facebook.com/KootenayCARP, email Kootenay@CARP.ca, or call Karen at 250.426.5021.