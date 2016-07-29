Letter: Visitor cries ‘sour grapes’ at letter

My family and I recently visited Kimberley — we make the trip at least once a year to see relatives and enjoy the mountains. This year we noticed the Ice Cream Hut had been replaced with a new business called “de lights” which sold similar treats, and made a point to visit before we left. We were pleasantly surprised; the owner and staff were warm and friendly, the gelato and homemade cookies were delicious and the cold brew coffee was fantastic.

Later on that day I came across a Letter to the Editor in The Advertiser written by the former owner of the Ice Cream Hut. It amounted to little more than a rambling mess of sour grapes that included rants about the city of Kimberley not renewing her lease and warnings of “bad karma” for the new owner.

Here’s the other side of the story: De lights and similar businesses are exactly what Kimberley needs to both draw in first-time visitors and then keep them coming back. My previous experiences at the Ice Cream Hut were adequate at best — the ice cream was average and the service often sub-par. And while that might have been enough 10 years ago, tourists will no longer pay a premium for items they can get in a grocery store or at the gas station just for the privilege of eating on the Platzl. Instead, they’re looking for businesses that offer high-quality products and superior customer service.

The Ice Cream Hut’s successor is doing it right, and in my opinion the new owner brings nothing but good karma to the city of Kimberley. It’s worth stopping by.

~Douglas Bonderud,

Calgary