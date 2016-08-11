Guest column: Part II The Incarceration of Father

In August of 1992, two officers came to the door of my parent’s condo: my father had escaped. He had overpowered three male nurses and slipped out of the locked mental facility in Burnaby. One of the nurses had a dislocated arm, the other a busted nose.

“Does your father have training?” the officer asked.

“A black belt,” I mumbled. My father taught karate every Thursday night when I was a teenager in Williams Lake.

“It says here that he’s a retired minister.”

“Yup,” I said.

“And, he’s got no shoes.”

The afternoon sky was like concrete. I was thirty years old. My father was a slender, shy senior who weighed maybe 130 pounds.

And I was so afraid.

* * *

A few months before my father’s escape he and my mother visited me in Prince George where I taught college English.

It was the last weekend in May. The apple tree sported little white flowers. They parked their’86 Toyota van out in front.

“Why are you sleeping in the van, dad?.”

“I prefer it,” he said.

“Is that why you’re lining your fishing hat with tin foil?” I said.

“Don’t you question me!”

* * *

Mental illness is fairly challenging for any family, to put it mildly. If you listen to the doctors you’re supposed to learn to separate the illness from the person.

What made my father’s illness particularly problematic was the fifty-fifty principle: half of what my dad said was utterly ridiculous. For example, he worried that mom was poisoning his food. He worried that north Korean soldiers were invading the condo.

But what really got me was the other fifty percent—the “half-true” stuff.

One day, I called the local paranormal society. A man and two women arrived together in a rather tired Ford Tempo.

One of the women acted like a medium and fingered the white crystals around her neck. The younger of the women had long black hair with a tie-dyed bandana. The man wore a beard and glasses.

My father answered a few questions and said. “I’m going to leave now. Please accept your homosexuality, sir. You, I can smell the illness. Go see a doctor. Lady, you have internal problems.”

“We have to leave,” said the man.

So that was that. My father scared off the ghostbusters.

* * *

Back in Burnaby, I asked my friend Wing Sui to come over. My father is on the loose.

At around eight pm, there was a knock. It was the officers. My father had spent the day on the eighth floor visiting with some retired folks. He was gone again, this time with shoes and money.

Later that night I tried to close my eyes. I could hear the jumbled, chaotic sounds of the city.

I could not sleep. I was waiting to hear him calling my name from below, my Korean name, the name he used when I was a boy.

When I came to Canada, I cried at night a lot. He was always sat on the edge of my bed touching my forehead.

I heard sirens. The traffic lights reflected on the ceiling. It was hot, so I opened the windows and blinds. I heard a religious channel from the suite above.

In Prince George, I could not sleep either. For the first time in my life, I faced a kind of fear that I could not understand. Before I rented the house, someone killed themselves in it.

I felt myself on the verge of disappearing.

Then, I stopped my fear with a simple realization: it was the disease,

It was the disease talking, not my father. My own guilt, fear, and sorrow were another matter.

The next day I saw him.

--

To be continued…

Stan Chung, PhD is a Korean Canadian writer who lives in Cranbrook on Ktunaxa Nation territory. Contact him at stanchung@gmail.com