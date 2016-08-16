Letter: Setting the record straight

To Whom it may concern:

The last lease between Mark and Niki Traverse and the Kimberley Community Development Society (KCDS) to operate the property at 285 Wallinger, “the Snack Hut” expired in October 2013. Their tenancy from 2013 to 2016 continued on a month-to-month basis, as is typical in a commercial lease.

They informed the KCDS that they intended to sell and were not interested in a long-term lease. Management tried to assist them towards a sale by adjusting the off season rental rate and directing a number of purchase inquiries their way the last several years.

Since 2013 the KCDS has been approached by other prospective tenants, and decided in March 2016 to enter into a signed lease with a new tenant. Niki was provided six weeks notice, more than legally required, and refunded three additional months rent, though there was no obligation to do so.

Either party could have chosen to end the tenancy at any time over the last two years, and the Board decided it was better for the Society and the community to secure a long-term tenant who plans to be open more often.

The Society is overseen by a volunteer Board and is contracted by the City to manage the building in a way that is financially responsible, that promotes community vitality, and provides the service of public washrooms for residents and visitors which the tenant is paid for.

While it was not the preference of the KCDS to air these business affairs in a public forum, we do feel that it is important to set the record straight. We trust this makes it clear that we are looking out for the community’s best interests.

Sincerely,

Craig Hillman

Chair

Kimberley Community Development Society

Jack Ratcliffe

Vice Chair, Treasurer

Kimberley Community Development Society