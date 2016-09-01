Opinion: Cashiers deserve respect too

A cashier friend of mine sent me an email the other day and reminded me that not everyone treats people in the retail or service industry with the respect they deserve.

And yes, they, like everyone, absolutely do deserve your respect.

Let’s take a look at an average cashier’s day. Many of them open up the store. They make sure they know where everything is in the establishment, clean up messes, memorize prices, new standards and people’s names, run your purchase through and accomplish a thousand other small things that keep their store running. They generally do all that while standing, smiling and acting professionally.

But some people insist on treating these cashiers, servers or delivery people (to name a few) like dirt. This isn’t to say that there aren’t some of the aforementioned workers who obviously don’t want to be at their jobs, or are rude themselves. Those however, are a small minority and generally don’t keep those jobs for very long.

As I don’t know anyone who has told me they go out of their way to be rude at a checkout, or a restaurant, a look at who these boors are (or are not) is in order.

The people who are intentionally rude or short with these service workers can’t be in the service or retail industry themselves, because they know the difficulties of the work. They also can’t own their own business, because surely they would have some appreciation of how to treat people in general. They can’t work in the fast-paced environment of an office, because they are goal-oriented and understand that being pleasant tends to expedite your service or retail experience. They can’t be professionals like doctors or lawyers, because they tend to deal with all walks of life and respect is drummed into them throughout their long terms of schooling.

So who disrespects service or retail workers if it is not a general working class of people? It is a personality type that crosses work classifications. Those rude-niks have to be one of (or a combination of) three types.

1) The insecure. This person has such low self-worth that they feel like they have to attack before they are attacked. Of course, most insecure people do not act this way. The insecure and rude person carries traits of the next type on the list.

2) The ‘Overlord’. This person, regardless of what they do, or how they want to be treated, just simply can’t treat anyone they consider beneath them well — and they generally feel everyone is beneath them. This type also tends to be overly obsequious to those in power over them.

3) The person having a bad day. ‘Nuff said. Everyone has a bad day sometimes. All you can do is hope to remember your behaviour and go back and apologize to that poor punching bag behind the till.

If anyone is offended because they resemble one of those personality types — particularly number 2 — consider my job done.

Now my cashier friend sent me a long list of what not to do when at a cashier. These notes ranged from people who don’t like a store’s policies and take it out on the cashier, to people being outright offensive. The list was long and extensive (and absolutely true), but instead of a list of ‘don’ts’, there is one simple ‘do.’ We learned it in school and some of us learned it at church:

Treat others how you would like to be treated.

Simple, huh?

The beauty of treating people like that is that they remember. If you are horribly rude or condescending to some poor worker who is just doing his job, they will remember you. They will also remember if you treated them well. Who do you think will get better service the next time?

Be smart, be goal-oriented and above all, be polite. We all live in a small community. These workers are your neighbours.