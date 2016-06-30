- Home
Sports
Locals win medals at Lethbridge tournament
These local martial artists won big at a tournament in Lethbridge.
Evolution Martial Arts Cranbrook Academy of Tae Kwon-Do brought back the hardware from a Tournament in Lethbridge last weekend with the kids, Katelyn Cuthbert with Silver Patterns and Bronze Sparring, Courtney Cuthbert doing awesome in the competition and Christina Blair winning Gold Sparring and Gold Patterns . The more senior students also performed fantastically with Quinn Robertson winning Gold for Sparring and Silver for Patterns and Catherine Soderstrom winning Gold for Sparring and Gold for Patterns and Madison Wheadon also putting up an awesome show at the tournament. Coaches Simon Wachon, Jennifer Wachon, Jonny White, Dan McGifford and Rene Kowalchuk say they are very proud of the small contingent from Cranbrook!
