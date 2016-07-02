Bull River Shooters match results

Saturday June 18 saw another great turnout for a regular club match. It was a pleasant day at our range near Fort Steele with little or no wind (always a treat!), comfortable temperature and only a few drops of the expected rain. It was, as always, a special treat to welcome new shooters to our club and match: Eleven year old Matthew Allen came with his dad, Ben. Thanks dad for stepping back and helping Matthew be successful. Jason Pachara also shot his first match, doing very well.

Small Bore Hunter Rifle:

• Match Winner – Kalvin Marsh (Jr shooter)

• Master – Henry Rempel (Calgary)

• AAA – Jolene Rempel (Calgary)

• AA – Dale Leask

• A – Ken Levenne (Lethbridge)

Small Bore Silhouette Rifle:

• Match Winner – Kalvin Marsh (Jr shooter)

• AAA – Jason Marsh

• AA – Justin Marsh (Jr shooter)

• A – David Roth 42/80

• B – Jason Pachara

Thanks Matthew (mentioned earlier) and Ethan Williams, both junior shooters, for joining the big guys and gals. It sure makes us smile to have you shooting with us! Thanks to all for participating; when the numbers are high we can award second and even third place prizes. Nothing like having a few other shooters in your class to get you focussed on your game!

On Sunday, 16 shooters gathered for a High Power match:

• 1st Henry Rempel (Calgary)

• 2nd Jason Marsh

• 3rd Kalvin Marsh (Jr shooter)

Remember, the high power match is shot freehand at targets set at 200, 300, 385 and 500 metres. Needless to say, hitting a target is an exciting and pleasing result! The point spread for the top 3 was 25 to 21 and a lot of other shooters were not too far off those scores!

Silhouette shooting is spectator friendly… when the target is hit it often results in a clang of metal and the target goes spinning and flying! Bring some binoculars and a set of hearing protection (really only needed for high power matches). If you enjoy shooting you’ll likely be attracted to the game. If you think you’d like to try shooting there are many of us who enjoy sharing our love for the sport. Just ask and we’ll let you try! Membership fees for the BRSA are $90.00 for the year (April 1 ~ March 31). Additional dependent family members may join for $15.00 each, which covers insurance costs. In addition to insurance (which includes liability protection for members if ever involved in a shooting accident) and ongoing club expenses, dues cover your participation in 4 club matches, scheduled throughout the season. Juniors compete for free. Membership for those 65 years and up is $35.00 but does not include any match fees. Memberships can be purchased from Club President Jeramey Marsh 250-420-7302. Memberships can also be purchased at any club match.

A wealth of information about Metallic Silhouette shooting can be found on the Internet. For information about the BRSA please contact Jeramey Marsh at 250-420-7302. Also check out our brand new Facebook profile page (Thanks Jordan Marsh for building and monitoring this) https://www.facebook.com/bullrivershooter/

New members are always welcome! We look forward to seeing you at the range. Our next match is Saturday July 9 (Smallbore) at 10:00am. At present we do not have a high-power match scheduled for the Sunday but if there is enough interest I expect the club to get one going! We also have a set of matches scheduled for Aug 20 (small bore) and Aug 21 (high-power). A number of our members will be travelling this summer to compete in BC Provincials (Prince George), the Alberta provincials and the Canadian Nationals. Good luck to all.