Local motocross rider wins at Western Amateur Nationals

Ryan Bednarczyk tearing up the track at the Western Canadian Amateur Nationals in Raymond, Alberta.

Following a racing weekend in early July in Raymond, Alberta, local motocross competitor Ryan Bednarczyk won first overall in his category.

The competition was the 19th annual Western Canadian Amateur Nationals and hundreds of motocross riders competed for the top spot. Also competing from our area were Kalen Yates in the Beginner category, Damon Scheller in the Junior A category and Zack Kahl in the Intermediate category.

“It was pretty wild,” said Bednarczyk. “It was a really big track. There was lots of natural terrain, it was really bumpy and lots of big jumps. There was lots of room, but it always feels crowded when there are lots of bikes.”

Bednarczyk is 17-years-old right now and has got his first bike about five years ago. Shortly afterwards, he began racing.

“I found that I just love riding the dirt bikes and the competitive aspects raise the intensity,” said Bednarczyk.

And this race was intense.

“Me and another guy have been racing really close all year. In Raymond, it was neck and neck all the time. It was a lot of fun,” said Bednarczyk.

With the win, Bednarczyk now enters a class of rider that spectators will be watching for. In regards to advice he might give to up and coming racers, Bednarczyk kept it simple:

“Just go out and have run for the most part. I’ve heard of so many people who get burned out because they are trying so hard. But if you do it for fun, you never get sick of it.”

He also took the time to acknowledge the people who have helped him get to this point in his racing career.

“First off, I’d like to thank my parents for all they do for me. They give up so much,” said Bednarczyk. “I’d also like to thank my sponsors, Peak Performance, Gaerne Boots, M7 Designs, in Calgary and Ryno Power Canada.”