Cranbrook wakeboarder off to another great season

Cranbrook wakeboarder Colden Thompson proved he has what it takes to compete on the pro circuit after putting in an impressive set of runs in a recent World Wakeboard Association (WWA) competition.

The WWA Malibu Rider Experience was held in Las Vegas, Nevada and Thompson says it was an amazing experience. “Going down there I didn’t know what to expect,” says Thompson. “I knew it would be tough competition and given that it was my first event in the Junior Pro Division, I just focused on riding my best.”

And that is exactly what Thompson did. He advanced to the finals and laid down a strong run in windy conditions, finishing a respectable 5th overall in Junior Pro Men Division.

A record number of participants took part in the event. The Junior Pro Men’s Division was filled with talent from around the world including the US, Canada, Australia, Korea, Japan and Great Britain.

“To be able to ride with some of the best young riders in the world and to know I was competitive against them in my first international pro event was amazing,” adds Thompson. He is now focused on his next major competition, the Canadian Wakeboard Nationals, which will be held the first week of August.

Thompson is sponsored by Seca Surf and Marine, Liquid Force, Rusty Clothing and Spy Optics and trains at Tie Lake near Jaffray. To view video of the Junior Pro Men’s Finals from Vegas visit: https://vimeo.com/167154531