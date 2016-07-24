Duczek brothers continue to win wakeboarding honours

Ryder showing his balance during his first place surf run in Hauser Lake, Idaho

The competitive wakeboarding season is well underway and Cranbrook brothers Ryder and Dagen Duczek continue to see success on the water.

The first event of the season saw the boys riding state side at the INT League Northwest Division Tour Stop in Hauser Lake, Idaho. Dagen took 1st place in Junior Boys Wakeboarding, while Ryder captured 2nd place. It was the reverse in the wake surf division, as Ryder snagged 1st and Dagen took 2nd. “We had good water and I managed to land some big grabs,” says Dagen, 9, of his 1st place run.