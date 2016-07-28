Cranbrook wakeboarders win in Chestermere, Alberta

Two Cranbrook wakeboarders brought home the medals again this weekend at the Water Ski and Wakeboard Alberta Wake Tour Stop #4.

19-year old Colden Thompson snagged first place in the Open Division after a flawless run in difficult conditions. 9-year old Dagen Duczek also battled hard through the wind and waves coming up with a 1st place in Intermediate Wakeboard and 3rd place in Beginner Wakesurf.

The event was held in Chestermere, just outside of Calgary on Sunday. The riders had a nearly two hour rain delay before braving rain and wind to complete the Open Division late in the day Sunday.

Both riders ride and train at Tie Lake, BC. Thompson is sponsored by Seca Surf and Marine, Liquid Force, Rusty Clothing and Spy Optics. Duczek is sponsored by Just Liquid Sports, Hyperlite and Boston Pizza (Cranbrook / Golden).